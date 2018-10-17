Caution! Trigger warnings come with trade-offs

Share this

New research shows that some people feel less negative about content when they receive trigger warnings beforehand. But those who believe the warnings to be protective—rather than coddling—don’t feel better for having had these alerts.

A trigger warning is a statement that alerts individuals to distressing content and can prompt them to avoid the content or situation. There is a debate in various instances—such as academics, media, and other fields—as to whether any trigger warnings should be issued.

Across three studies, researchers looked at how trigger warnings influence the anticipated and actual responses of people.

“Surveys show that trigger warnings and other similar warnings are increasingly common, but there is virtually no research as to whether they actually make people feel better or whether they lead to avoidance,” says lead author Izzy Gainsburg, a doctoral student in psychology at the University of Michigan.

“This is just the beginning of research on how these warnings affect people’s emotional experiences, and by no means settles any sort of debate.”

In the first study, 80 people answered questions about their anticipated emotional and behavioral responses about warned-of content, their beliefs about trigger warnings, general anxiety, and coping style.

Participants indicated that they expected to feel more anxious when engaging with content that was given a trigger warning. In addition, those who believed the warning to be protective—rather than coddling—were more likely to avoid the warned-of content.

About 275 participants in the second study had to choose to watch one of two fictional videos based on their titles—one which had a trigger warning about distressing content. They rated how they expected to feel while watching the video. The findings showed that participants avoided the videos with the warning more often than those without the notice.

In the third study, researchers randomly assigned nearly 1,000 people an essay involving domestic violence: one that only had a title, another that had the title and warning indicating “distressing content,” or a third with the title and warning specific to domestic violence. Participants with some type of warning had less negative reactions than those who were not alerted to potential distress, the study shows.

Importantly, and ironically, among participants who believed trigger warnings to be protective, those who received the warning felt no better than those given no warning, the researchers say.

The findings appear in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology.

Source: University of Michigan