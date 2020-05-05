Experts debunk a few things about ‘Tiger King’

Armstrong: I think from an animal welfare perspective, we should aim to shut down facilities that are still breeding, and allow the remaining animals to live out their lives in dignity.

Captive populations present an excellent opportunity to study animals that we would not otherwise have. I think they can contribute to conservation through basic research and possibly through genetic reserves. The San Diego Zoo has a reserve that has been biobanking samples from endangered species with the goal to preserve our knowledge of diversity. We can then use that data to understand how humans have impacted diversity, or for more ambitious projects such as creating stem cells to try and support the near-extinct northern white rhino population.

Hadly: The first thing to note is that none of these animals ever return to the wild. Some lineages of tigers in the US have been out of the wild for nearly a century. There are so many issues to consider when re-integrating a captive animal with their wild cousins. These animals have none of the behaviors that are key to survival in the wild, they have not been exposed to their native prey, have not learned to hunt or find mates, and—quite the contrary—they may even have been selected by breeders to be more docile, less picky about food, and more tolerant of cages, concrete, and people.

Even if we were to surmount these challenges and successfully “teach” these animals how to survive in the wild, we are severely limited by the remaining wild areas in Asia that could house tigers—less than 7% of their historic range. The rest is filled with humans, or has been converted to grow our food.