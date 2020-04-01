How to help your teens handle social distancing

This age group tends to feel invincible, have a lower sense of vulnerability generally and specifically in relationship to the new coronavirus. They may not recognize the importance of social distancing. For them it is a time when socialization and connection with peers is especially important and without these connections teens and young adults can feel sad and lonely.

You can help them understand the importance of social distancing by sharing or exploring reliable sources of information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Take time to discuss things they can do to feel more connected to their peers through remote means.

For younger teens, this may mean relaxing some of your restrictions on social media use. Explore new apps and tools that can facilitate group chats and video connection so they can stay connected to their peers. These may include House Party, Google Meet, Facetime, and Skype. While you don’t want to encourage them to be on their electronic devices all the time, it is important to recognize the critical role of socialization and connection to peers.