Threats to masculinity may make teen boys aggressive

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University New York University

New research shows teen boys may respond aggressively when they believe their masculinity is under threat—especially those who growing up in environments with rigid, stereotypical gender norms.

The findings in the journal Developmental Science underscore the effects of social pressure that many boys face to be stereotypically masculine.

“We know that not all men respond aggressively to manhood threats—in past work, we have found that it is primarily men whose stereotypical masculinity is socially pressured who are the most aggressive under such threats,” says lead author Adam Stanaland, a postdoctoral researcher at New York University. “Now we have evidence that certain adolescent boys respond similarly, pointing to the foundations of these potentially harmful processes.”

“Beyond just aggression, manhood threats are associated with a wide variety of negative, antisocial behaviors, such as sexism, homophobia, political bigotry, and even anti-environmentalism,” adds Stanaland.

“Our findings call for actively challenging the restrictive norms and social pressure that boys face to be stereotypically masculine, particularly during puberty and coming from their parents and peers.”

Studies have long shown that perceived threats to men’s “gender typicality”—the alignment of appearance and behaviors with societal expectations for women and men—can cause them to engage in harmful behaviors intended to reassert their typicality.

The researchers in the new study sought to understand the development of this phenomenon and the social environments in which it occurs.

Stanaland led this experiment as a Duke University doctoral student. It included more than 200 adolescent boys in the US and one of their parents.

Boys first reported on the extent to which their motivation to be masculine was internally motivated or instead driven by a desire to gain other people’s approval or avoid their disapproval.

The boys then played a game in which they answered five questions stereotypical of masculinity (e.g., “Which of these tools is a Phillips-head screwdriver?”) and five questions stereotypical of femininity (e.g., “Which of these flowers is a poppy fairy?”). At random, they were told that their score was either atypical of their gender (i.e., more like girls and a “threat” to their masculinity) or typical of their gender (i.e., more like other boys and nonthreatening).

To measure aggression, the study’s authors then asked the study’s participants to partake in a cognitive task: completing a series of word stems (e.g., “GU_”) that could be completed either aggressively (e.g., “GUN”) or not (e.g., “GUY” or “GUT”). In this commonly used task, the key indicator is the proportion of aggressive word completions.

The study also took into account demographic and other variables. In an effort to pinpoint the life stage in which gender typicality could have an effect on aggression, the boys, with parental approval, responded to questions on the Pubertal Development Scale, a standard and validated measure of puberty.

They answered questions pertaining to changes in their voice and facial-hair growth, among others, rated on the following scale: 1=not yet started, 2=barely started, 3=definitely started, or 4=seems complete. Given the sensitivity of this scale, participants were allowed to select “I don’t know” or “Prefer not to say” to any item.

Finally, the researchers considered environmental sources that might pressure the boys to be motivated to be gender-typical, including the pressure they said they felt from peers, parents, and themselves. They also asked the participating parents about their beliefs relating to gender.

The questions and data may be found on the Center for Open Science website.

The experimental results showed the following:

Similar to young adult men, adolescent boys in mid-to-late puberty (but not before) responded with aggression to perceived threats to their gender typicality.

Aggression was heightened among boys whose motivation to be gender typical was due to pressure from others (i.e., driven by social expectations) rather than from within themselves.

The boys most likely to reveal this “pressured motivation” were those whose parents endorsed stereotypical beliefs about men’s status and power (e.g., that men should have more power than people of other genders).

“Men’s aggression presents challenges for societies across the world, ranging from public safety to intimate personal relationships,” says senior author Andrei Cimpian, a professor in NYU’s psychology department.

“By identifying when and why certain boys begin showing aggressive responses to masculinity threats, this research is a first step in preventing the development of ‘fragile’ masculinities—masculinities that need to be constantly proved and reasserted—and their many negative consequences among adult men.”

Additional coauthors are from NYU and Duke University.

The Charles Lafitte Foundation funded the work.

Source: NYU