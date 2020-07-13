What do the Supreme Court’s rulings on Trump’s taxes mean?

Share this

Two recent cases from the US Supreme Court gave President Trump both a victory and a setback, David Sklansky argues.

The US Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, July 9, on two important presidential power cases, Trump v. Vance, District Attorney of the County of New York, et al. and Trump et al. v. Mazars USA, LLP et al.

One clears the way for prosecutors in New York to obtain President Trump’s financial records, although maybe not before the election. The other creates new hurdles that Congress must surmount in order to obtain those records.

Here, Sklansky, a professor of law at Stanford University, explains the two decisions and their implications: