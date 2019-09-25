Blame the gut-brain connection for sugar cravings

Share this

Why do we still crave sugar when we’ve already eaten some?

These cravings don’t just come from our tastebuds. They also come from sensors in our gut that send information to our brains about the content of our food, according to research from Diego V. Bohórquez’s lab.

In this video, Bohórquez, an assistant professor of medicine and pathology and a member of the Institute for Brain Sciences at Duke University, explains his research on the connection between the gut and the brain and how that can drive our sugar cravings:

You can see more of Bohórquez’s work on the gut-brain connection here.

