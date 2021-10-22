Critical race theory isn’t the first social studies controversy

Politicians are looking for wedge issues to motivate voters to go to the polls in the 2022 elections. The reasons this issue has resonated with so many people are more complex, though.

Many members of my generation are looking back at our social studies education from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s and we feel betrayed. We were genuinely taught to respect everyone regardless of skin color. But the more we learned about history, the more we found out how much we hadn’t been taught—and yet those gaps were precisely the lessons we needed to live up to the values we believed in so strongly! At that point, as adults, we faced a choice between continuing to cling to color blindness or following the call to learn more, even when what we found challenged our sense of ourselves.

Critical race theory is a hot topic because conservatives are right that it is the foundation that a lot of equity work rests upon in schools. Critical race theory has indeed been an incredibly powerful lens in a growing amount of educational scholarship that asks us to think about how we conceptualize schools and how we approach the work of teaching and learning.

However, there’s a common misunderstanding of theory as a body of static, unchanging ideas that everyone is required to believe or reject wholesale. In reality, theory is a dynamic, growing, organic conversation that includes voices that both agree with and challenge each other. Theory provides us with a way to constantly refine our ideas.

Moreover, we have different perceptions of what happens in classrooms. There’s an old-fashioned idea that the only thing that can go on in a classroom is a top-down approach, in which the teacher has the correct knowledge and students are required to memorize that perspective. But I would say that is the exception, not the rule, in today’s classroom.

Contemporary approaches to social studies education emphasize the importance of students thinking critically about issues. We want students to grapple with controversy, we want them to understand multiple perspectives, we want them to feel comfortable with ambiguity, and we trust that our students are up to the task.