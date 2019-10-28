Privacy and security threats lurk in these everyday choices

Trachtenberg: I think that many users don’t realize that they are not only putting their own information at risk when they’re using social media, but also the information of their friends and acquaintances. For example, when you put up a picture of you with a friend at a location, you are sharing with the social media company (and, quite possibly, all of their third party affiliates) your connection to the location—and your friend’s connection to the location—whether or not your friend wants ad agencies to know this.

The same thing goes for messages you leave on your friends’ social media accounts, or, potentially, even “private messages” that you send to them through social platforms.

In short, when you are using a “free” service online, always ask yourself—how is this service making the money to pay its engineers and maintain their hardware? Often the answer is that they’re selling information about you and your friends.

Canetti: We provide online service, app, and content providers with detailed information about our whereabouts, our thoughts, our feelings, our moods, and our life patterns. Our every move is recorded, and aggregated with the moves of others. These content, social platform, and app providers sell this data to third parties who can weaponize it against us—catching us at our weak moments and manipulating our thoughts and behavior.