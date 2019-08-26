This Bluetooth security flaw affects tons of devices

Bluetooth operates on the 2.4GHz band—a spectrum also occupied by WiFi (and many other popular wireless protocols). In order to avoid message collisions with other protocols, Bluetooth employs a so-called frequency hopping scheme, which means that Bluetooth devices change their transmission frequency across a large number of predefined channels many times per second in a “pseudo-random” pattern.

In Bluetooth LE, three of these channels are called “advertising channels” and have a special function: they are used to broadcast plain-text information that facilitates communication with other nearby devices. Here’s a couple of examples of how this communication plays out:

Imagine a Bluetooth beacon installed in the shirts area of a department store broadcasting the equivalent of “Hi, this is the shirts aisle at Department Store Location XYZ” to enable location-based information to pop up on the store’s app.

Or, picture your fitness tracker saying the equivalent “Hi, I’m smartwatch ABC123” so that your smartphone can connect to it as soon as they come in range of each other, without having to search for it.