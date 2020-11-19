COVID could boost risks for seasonal affective disorder

Share this

University Michigan State University

The COVID-19 pandemic could make seasonal affective disorder even tougher to deal with for many people, but there are ways to make yourself feel better, Hanne Hoffman says.

Hoffmann, an assistant professor in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Michigan State University, and her colleagues in the Hoffmann Lab, study how light regulates our physiology, affects our overall well-being and mood, and induces changes in brain function.

“This is an unusual year with the COVID-19 pandemic causing increased isolation, more time indoors, and increased stress. These are all risk factors for depression and SAD,” she says.

As winter approaches, Hoffmann answers questions about light and seasonal affective disorder as well as how the pandemic affects people with SAD: