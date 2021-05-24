How to cope with anxiety in the return to ‘normal’ life

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Arizona

Life is slowly returning to what it was pre-pandemic, but some people may be feeling anxious about the transition. Behavioral scientist Chris Segrin explains why.

Not everyone will feel comfortable ditching their masks or gathering in large groups, even after vaccination, and it’s important that we be understanding of one another, says Segrin, a professor and head of the communication department in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona.

After what might seem like a surreal 14 months, life is slowly returning to something closer to what it was pre-pandemic, thanks largely to the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

However, the return to “normal” may not feel quite as expected.

Segrin, a behavioral scientist who studies interpersonal relationships and mental health, says it will take some time to get back to the way things were before, and, for some, a full return to normal may not be possible.

After enduring more than a year of pandemic-related stress, people will have varying levels of comfort when it comes to resuming participation in public gatherings, ditching masks, or returning to the office, even post-vaccination, says Segrin.

For that reason, Segrin says it’s critical that we all be understanding of one another and recognize that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to life after vaccination.

Here, he explains why people might be feeling anxious and how to navigate next steps: