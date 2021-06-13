Some recurrent miscarriages may have genetic cause

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University McGill University

New research identifies a genetic cause for a patient’s recurrent pregnancy loss, 16 miscarriages and no full-term pregnancies over a 15-year period.

Recurrent miscarriage affects 2 to 5% of couples trying to conceive. The causes vary widely and are sometimes impossible to find. As a result, nearly 50% of couples do not receive a satisfactory explanation of the causes of their recurrent pregnancy loss, despite a thorough clinical investigation.

Rima Slim, a scientist in the Child Health and Human Development Program at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), and her team showed that a mutation in the CCNB3 gene, which plays a critical role in cell division leading to the creation of normal egg, was the cause that led to the loss of the embryo in each of her pregnancies. The finding appears in the Journal of Medical Genetics.

“Genetic abnormalities that lead to recurrent miscarriages may occur in three different genomes: the mother’s, the father’s, and the offspring’s. They can also be caused by environmental factors affecting the uterus, sperm, or eggs, and the interactions of these factors with the three genomes. This generates a tremendous complexity that has delayed our understanding of recurrent miscarriage,” explains Slim, who is also a professor in the department of human genetics at McGill University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

“Although next-generation sequencing cannot identify all the genetic causes of recurrent miscarriages, it could benefit some patients.”

Study coauthor William Buckett, the director and founder of the Reproductive Centre’s Miscarriage Clinic of the MUHC, says that finding an explanation can guide couples through their steps and spare them further emotional pain from subsequent miscarriages.

“The particular case illustrated in this article highlights the critical need for further research into the causes of recurrent miscarriage. We should not turn, without evidence, toward expensive and sometimes dangerous treatments that may prove to be unnecessary,” says Buckett, who followed the patient in this study.

The study took place in collaboration with the Genome Quebec Innovation Centre and the University of Pittsburgh. Its results consolidate a study led in 2020 by researchers at the Royan Institute for Reproductive Biomedicine in Iran, who found a mutation in the same gene in two sisters who also experienced multiple miscarriages.

“For nearly 20 years, the woman we followed in our study and her partner sought help from many specialists around the world and tried multiple assisted reproductive treatments without success,” says Slim. “Had we known this defect earlier in the reproductive life of this patient, we could have told her that her best management option is egg donation and in vitro fertilization.

“We are pleased to have identified the cause of miscarriages in this couple and would like to see more women benefiting from next-generation sequencing, a technology that is becoming increasingly available.”

Funding for the research came from the Fondation du Grand Défi Pierre Lavoie.

Source: McGill University