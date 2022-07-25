Listen: Is a recession on the way?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of California, Irvine

A quick look at the economy these days tells a worrisome story. Things aren’t looking so great.

Inflation is up 9% over last year. The Gross National Product dropped by nearly 2% last quarter. Rents are skyrocketing.

And the stock marking is dropping. The S&P 500 Index—which tracks the top companies in the US—is in a Bear Market. And that’s not good.

This raises the question: Are we entering another recession?

Economist Eric Swanson explains that there’s nothing to fear… at least for now.

“My view [for the next year] is probably not a recession, but a little bit of a slowdown throughout the rest of this year and then gradually kind of be picking back up again,” says Swanson, a professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine.

In this podcast episode, Swanson, who studies unconventional monetary policy and the relationship between financial markets and the macroeconomy, digs into the question:

Source: UC Irvine