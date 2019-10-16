Half of raw food for dogs contains drug-resistant bacteria

Share this

University of Zurich

Raw food for dogs is a growing trend, but drug-resistant bacteria in the raw food can transfer to the pets—and to humans, too.

Since their discovery, antibiotics have been considered the “magic bullet” for fighting harmful bacteria. But they are increasingly losing their power: The widespread and sometimes inappropriate use of antibiotics has led to the development of resistant bacteria.

Many resistant bacteria produce enzymes called extended spectrum beta-lactamases (EBSL), which make certain antibiotics ineffective. Of particular concern is the fact that such enzymes cause resistance to broad-spectrum antibiotics, which are a common way to tackle a wide range of bacteria.

“The situation with the multidrug-resistant bacteria has spiraled out of control in recent years,” explains Roger Stephan, professor at the Institute for Food Safety and Hygiene of the Vetsuisse Faculty at the University of Zürich. “Urgent measures are needed to tackle the spread of ESBL-producing germs.”

This requires, however, an in-depth understanding of the ways in which multidrug-resistant bacteria spread how they can also be transmitted to the intestinal flora of humans and animals.

In a previous study into clinically relevant bacterial strains in dogs and cats, researchers found many different ESBL-producing germs. “We were concerned that these germs were found so often in dogs and cats,” says Stephan. “We suspect that diets of raw meat may be a possible source of transmission.”

Testing raw food for dogs

Today, meat-eating pets, mainly dogs, are increasingly eating portions of raw meat, animal byproducts, bones, and additional food such as fruit and vegetables. This food mix is called “BARF,” or biologically appropriate raw food.

The latest study, in Royal Society Open Science, looks at this raw meat-based diet. Researchers tested 51 raw pet food samples from various suppliers in Switzerland to find out the total number of germs present, the number of normal and antibiotic-resistant enterobacteria, and the number of Salmonella.

Enterobacteria exceeded the recommended value in 73% of food samples. ESBL-producing bacteria turned up in 61% of the samples. Salmonella were found twice, as were Escherichia coli (E. coli) harboring the colistin-resistance gene mcr-1. The latter is a transmissible resistance to the last-resort antibiotic colistin, and was recently discovered in China.

“It is really worrying that we found ESBL-producing bacteria in over 60% of the samples,” says Magdalena Nüesch-Inderbinen, the study’s first author. “They included several types of E. coli which can cause infections in humans and animals.”

Wash your hands

The researchers therefore believe that “BARF” diets are a significant risk factor for the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. One reason is that the pet owners come into contact with the bacteria when preparing the food. Another is that the pets have close contact with humans, which increases the risk of transmission of the bacteria from animals to humans.

“We therefore advise all dog and cat owners who want to feed their pets a ‘BARF’ diet to handle the food carefully and maintain strict hygiene standards,” says Nüesch-Inderbinen. “Pet owners should be aware of the risk that their pet may be carrying multidrug-resistant bacteria and can spread them.”

Source: University of Zürich