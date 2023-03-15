Dating apps are rife with ‘digital-sexual racism’

For those with access, the internet allows people to connect with others that they wouldn’t ordinarily encounter day-to-day due to residential segregation and lack of racial and class diversity in schools and in the workplace.

The internet also provides a sort of anonymity that may be absent in people’s own social circles and the spaces they frequent and it can also provide a space for community building and belonging. The COVID-19 pandemic has also made people more reliant on online apps for social interaction than before.

At the same time, it’s too early to say that online dating has massively changed the scene. In our own research, we find that traditional gender scripts are reinforced via online dating. Heteronormative expectations around communication and presentation remain intact. Racial discrimination is widespread, if not amplified. And while more interactions are available via apps, the quality of the interactions is not necessarily great.

Most of the people we interviewed for our book complained about the “McDonald’s assembly line” effect of online dating as they swipe through profiles. Some believed that this led to superficial, scripted, and underwhelming interactions. Some enjoyed garnering interest from users, likening it to an “ego boost,” while others felt that the feeling was fleeting. They questioned why they felt they increasingly needed to be “seen” and evaluated by others to feel valued.

BIPOC users, especially Black women on mainstream dating apps, found that violent racist and sexist behavior directed towards them is front and center. Homophobia, transphobia, fatphobia, and misogyny also all intersect with racism to shape the experiences (and behaviors) of users.

Digital racism is unfortunately pervasive; as online dating allows for greater interracial interactions, it also brings to light the deep sexual racism that is less visible in our everyday lives. This is no small issue. Research finds that men who used the platforms heavily found sexual racism as more acceptable. This is a public issue.