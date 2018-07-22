Expert: Trump-Putin summit raises big questions

This is extremely distressing. It was not a very good week for the republic. US intelligence agencies have consistently advised President Trump that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election—a position President Trump says he accepts. To simultaneously accept President Putin’s denial of Russia’s illegal intervention—to treat this as an issue on which we will simply have to agree to disagree—represents a major capitulation on the part of the United States.

In my mind, it signals clearly to the Russians that there will be no consequences for this kind of interference, which undermines our effort to deter them from intervening in future elections.

On the question of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, President Trump appears to have a blind spot he simply cannot overcome. Any expression of concern about Russian interference seems, in President Trump’s mind, to delegitimize his electoral victory, and consequently his presidency. That’s why such a large segment of President’s Trump’s remarks during the question and answer period in Helsinki focused not on Russia’s meddling, but on the questions of whether his campaign colluded with Russia or whether Russia’s meddling affected the outcome of the election.

President Trump’s repeated criticism of the investigation into Russian electoral interference was astonishingly defensive. It suggests one of two possibilities. Either the Trump campaign did collude with the Russians to perpetrate electoral fraud, in which case President Trump has committed treason, or it did not, in which case the President is placing his personal interest in countering challenges to the legitimacy of the election over the integrity of American democracy. Either way, it’s a breathtaking abuse of the office of the president.