Legal experts: How can police be held accountable?

Luban: Oversight and police discipline in most cities and counties is generally done internally by the police agencies themselves. Police protect their own, as part of a pervasive culture of “us vs. them” and reluctance to punish officers who violate the civil rights of those they are sworn to protect. A recent example of this culture is shown in a June 1, 2020 tweet from Baltimore’s Fraternal Order of Police lashing out at “the sheepish leaders that surround us [and] ‘Monday morning quarterback’ our decisions to forcibly stop assaults on us.”

Police firings for misconduct are rare, even when an officer has received multiple complaints of misconduct. Derek Chauvin, the officer who continued kneeling on George Floyd’s neck after he promised to get in the car and even after he fell unconscious, had 17 separate misconduct complaints, including three shootings, one of which was a fatality.

Internal oversight has historically resulted in few if any serious disciplinary penalties or findings of misconduct. Internal police reviews usually find no fault, even where objective evidence shows guilt, and even where courts have found that officers violated civil rights. In two cases over the past few years where clients of Stanford’s Criminal Defense Clinic lodged complaints of police abuses, the police force held an internal investigation but found no misconduct.

Even when prosecutors pursue criminal charges against police, jurors are reluctant to convict. The six officers who took part in the killing of Freddie Gray in Baltimore were each prosecuted, with charges ranging from misconduct in office to second-degree murder. Three officers were acquitted, and the DA dropped the charges against the other three. Five of the officers then faced departmental charges of violating policies and neglecting their duties, but only two received minor discipline, and all were returned to duty.

It is refreshing to see that Minneapolis’ police chief immediately fired all four officers who were part of Chauvin’s asphyxiation of George Floyd, and that they were all charged within a week of Mr. Floyd’s death. But that is unusual. It took New York City five years after Eric Garner’s death to fire Daniel Pantaleo, the officer who killed Garner by using a banned chokehold. Garner’s death was ruled a homicide by New York City’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but none of the police officers involved was charged with a crime.