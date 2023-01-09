Podcast: Is another US Civil War on the way?

Share this

Just days after the second anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, a new podcast episode reflects on some daunting questions.

Is democracy on the brink of the collapse? Why are US politics so polarized? And are we headed for another civil war? William Howell, a University of Chicago professor and director of the Center for Effective Government, has been thinking about these questions, along with political scientists across the country.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, Howell explains why claims of another civil war are overexaggerated, and instead, offers some correctives:

Source: University of Chicago