Parents, beware: Plastic toys may come with risky chemicals

Jolliet: We would first like manufacturers to disclose what chemicals are in their toys. I mentioned this is really difficult information to find out and I think our regulators should require manufacturers to disclose the chemical contents of the toys.

That would really then help identify which chemicals are problematic. We can also include these chemicals of concern on exclusion lists for ecolabel. Following our publication, Nordic Ecolabel’s requirements for toys have just been tightened. This means stricter requirements for chemicals and stricter environmental requirements for materials that help to promote the circular economy. But we also need to be sure that the alternatives are better, to avoid regrettable substitutions.

Thus, we have produced a tool that can be used by manufacturers to test if they use a new chemical to replace a chemical of concern. Using that tool, they can look for alternatives which are substantially better. This project was developed with the United Nations Environment Programme and my colleague at Technical University Denmark.

We are also working with our colleagues in China, who are in contact with toy manufacturers to provide the training opportunity for them to learn how to use this tool. We also have produced a very simple way to address the problem by providing them a maximum concentration in toys that if you don’t exceed it, you are OK.