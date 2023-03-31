The most effective April Fool’s jokes have come from some kind of authoritative source, such as a respected news channel or a local government. The joke must be false but believable and—most importantly—it must be harmless or inconsequential.

Here are my three favorites: The first story deals with Big Ben, the Great Clock of Westminster in London, England. It was on April Fools’ Day back in 1980 that the BBC announced a big change. Big Ben’s clock face was being changed to digital, and the first person to get back to the network could win the clock hands.

My second story deals with former President Richard Nixon, who resigned from office back in 1974, Yet in 1992, National Public Radio ran a spot with Nixon saying that he was running for president again. It was very convincing, but it was not Nixon, only an actor. It was a very effective prank.

More recently, there was an April Fools’ Day announcement by the Boston Public Garden with a warning for people not to use their cell phones to take photos of the well-known sculptures in the garden because the light emitted would damage and erode the sculptures. It was just right—very strange but kind of believable.