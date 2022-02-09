Wait, orcas can take down a blue whale?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Stanford University

A whale biologist calls a pod of orcas taking down a blue whale “arguably one of the most dramatic and intense predator-prey interactions on the planet.”

Earlier this year, news broke of the first documented cases of orcas, or killer whales, teaming up to take down a blue whale in waters off Australia. Jeremy Goldbogen, whose team was the first to record the heart rate of a blue whale in the wild, shares what the discovery means for whale research and conservation: