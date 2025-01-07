Embrace optimism for big emotional and physical benefits

Share this

Law lecturer Scott L. Rogers has answers for you about the benefits of embracing optimism.

Most people make New Year’s resolutions that they cannot keep.

Studies show that very few can follow through with losing weight, eating healthier, or starting a regimen of meditation, or whatever else they wanted to do.

According to a recent study by The Ohio State University Max M. Fisher College of Business, only 9% of people who make New Year’s resolutions follow through with them.

Yet many experts agree that there is one change that can bring many benefits, and it is one anyone can pursue. There are many advantages to becoming an optimist.

Optimism is a state of mind. We can all decide to embrace optimism instead of a pessimistic point of view.

The Dalai Lama says, “Optimism does not mean that you are blind to the reality of the situation; it means that you remain motivated to seek a solution to whatever problems arise.”

Here, Rogers, a lecturer at University of Miami School of Law and director of the Mindfulness in Law Program, digs into the many benefits of being an optimist: