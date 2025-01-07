Embrace optimism for big emotional and physical benefits

Law lecturer Scott L. Rogers has answers for you about the benefits of embracing optimism.
Most people make New Year’s resolutions that they cannot keep.
Studies show that very few can follow through with losing weight, eating healthier, or starting a regimen of meditation, or whatever else they wanted to do.
According to a recent study by The Ohio State University Max M. Fisher College of Business, only 9% of people who make New Year’s resolutions follow through with them.
Yet many experts agree that there is one change that can bring many benefits, and it is one anyone can pursue. There are many advantages to becoming an optimist.
Optimism is a state of mind. We can all decide to embrace optimism instead of a pessimistic point of view.
The Dalai Lama says, “Optimism does not mean that you are blind to the reality of the situation; it means that you remain motivated to seek a solution to whatever problems arise.”
Here, Rogers, a lecturer at University of Miami School of Law and director of the Mindfulness in Law Program, digs into the many benefits of being an optimist:
How does optimism affect mental and emotional well-being in stressful situations?
Optimism shapes how individuals interpret situations, often reducing their perceived stressfulness.
Moreover, when faced with a stressful situation, optimism can help navigate it more effectively, leading to better outcomes that enhance emotional well-being.
In what ways does an optimistic mindset contribute to personal and professional success?
Our reality often holds the potential for desirable and affirming outcomes in both our personal and professional lives. When challenges arise, how we perceive and respond to them largely depends on our perspective and outlook for the future. An optimistic mindset—a way of approaching our experiences that recognizes the opportunities within situations and believes in our ability to contribute to positive outcomes—enables us to more effectively identify and pursue paths to achieve those desired results.
Can optimism enhance physical health? If so, what mechanisms or habits might be involved?
Research suggests that approaching life’s events with a more optimistic outlook can enhance physical health, partly due to the release of hormones and neurotransmitters that improve mood and provide protective effects on the body. Additionally, positive emotions associated with optimism may boost the immune system, making the body more resistant to infections, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, and offering protection against anxiety and depression. Importantly—and a source of optimism—optimism can be cultivated through practices such as mindfulness, gratitude, cognitive-behavioral techniques, and spending time with optimistic and supportive people.
How does optimism influence relationships and social connections with others?
Optimism has been found to be an emotional contagion. Spending time with people who see the glass as half full—and feel empowered to refill it when it’s empty—can positively influence one’s outlook. Optimistic individuals tend to focus on solutions rather than dwelling on problems. Their hopeful and resilient approach not only models constructive ways of viewing the world but also helps reinforce optimistic thinking patterns while counteracting self-doubt and negative self-talk.
What role does optimism play in overcoming challenges and building resilience?
Because optimists tend to focus on the positive side of things, they are more likely to view challenges as opportunities for learning and growth. When faced with setbacks, they often perceive them as external and temporary rather than internal and permanent. Over time, these tendencies become reinforced, building resilience.
In closing, I offer two important reminders about optimism. The first is that all of us can develop a more optimistic mindset. The second is that change takes place over time; a gradual process where little shifts can be rewarding and a gift to both you and those with whom you work and love.
Source: University of Miami