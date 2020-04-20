COVID-19 regulations lift restrictions on nurses

Before, nurse practitioners and nurse anesthetists had to be supervised by physicians, which limited the ability of NPs and CRNAs to be able to care for all patients.

Also, before this order, licensed practical nurses—a small portion of the nursing workforce in Michigan but nonetheless important—needed to work under an RN license and they could perform limited duties. After the suspension of these regulations, LPNs can now function and perform all nursing duties, which will greatly increase the capacity of our nursing workforce.

Nationally, there is wide variation in advanced practice nursing restrictions. Some states legislate a maximum number of NPs that a physician can supervise—for example, Ohio limits MDs to supervising only five NPs.

Michigan doesn’t have this oversight ratio, but it has had longstanding practice limitations on advanced practice nurses and nurse anesthetists.

Nurse practitioners and nurse anesthetists need to formalize a practice agreement with a supervising MD before being able to practice. While NPs can prescribe most drugs without physician delegation, they can only prescribe certain controlled substances, such as morphine, Xanax, or Valium, if delegated to by a physician.

In sum, the executive order lifts restrictions that inhibit nurses, and specifically advanced practice nurses (NPs or nurse anesthetists), from working to the fullest extent of their training and education—meaning that there may be more nurses available and those that are available won’ be restricted, which leads to public benefit.

Professionally, this means that nursing has even more power to influence the public health and we now have the opportunity to really demonstrate that.

Prior analysis done by the RAND Corporation a few years back showed that eliminating these regulations for NPs would increase the public’s access to care.

They’d be able to make appointments and be seen by a clinician more readily, they’d use care more such as annual visits and checkups, and more adults would get patient-centered care.