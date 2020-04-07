Nurses face ‘unprecedented challenges’ during COVID-19

Share this

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases accelerates, nurses on the front lines of the health care response find themselves making high-stakes decisions for patients and their own personal lives.

“We are in uncharted territory in response to the magnitude of the pandemic,” says Cynda Rushton, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and Berman Institute of Bioethics. “It’s a time of great stress and uncertainty, and nurses are rising to the challenge.”

Two weeks ago, Rushton—author and editor of Moral Resilience: Transforming Moral Suffering in Healthcare (Oxford University Press, 2018)—helped create the Frontline Nurses Wikiwisdom Forum, a virtual safe space where nurses can share their challenges and experiences during COVID-19.

“We know that nurses are the backbone of American health care, and often its heart and soul,” the site says. “The COVID-19 pandemic is testing all of us, but nurses are on the front lines. This space will be available 24/7 until America exits this crisis. Join us. Share your knowledge, experience, and challenges about working on the front lines of a pandemic. We know you are overworked, understaffed, possibly heartbroken and anxious, but always courageous. Feeling part of a community, even a virtual one, can help.”

Here, Rushton talks about the conditions and decisions nurses encounter daily while they wrestle with the massive health care challenges posed by COVID-19: