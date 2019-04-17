What can we learn from the Notre Dame fire?

It depends on how the renovation is done. Modern restoration techniques are usually very careful and very subtle. It also depends on the philosophy you employ.

Some restoration tries to be subtle but make it clear, specifically up close to the damage, what is new and what is original so future generations can come back and know what was repaired. From far away, though, the restoration won’t seem as dramatic.

To be honest, though, Notre Dame has suffered extensive damage over the years. It was the focus of attacks during the French Revolution. Victor Hugo helped immortalize the cathedral with The Hunchback of Notre Dame (originally titled Notre-Dame of Paris) published in 1831, but in his writing he makes clear what dismal shape the building is in—the roof had been neglected, it leaked, and the whole building itself was grimy.

In response to Hugo, the cathedral underwent a major renovation in the 19th century, which led to the creation of the spire which just fell in this fire. Indeed, even recently there were complaints about the roof leaking and the masonry and sculptures falling apart. This was the cause for the renovations, which ironically and sadly just claimed part of the building.