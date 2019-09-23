What do Israel’s elections mean for Netanyahu?

Share this

While the ultimate outcome of Israeli elections earlier this week remains unsettled, it seems certain that Benjamin Netanyahu, the nation’s longest-serving prime minister, faces serious trouble.

Netanyahu’s Likud party failed to win enough seats to form a majority in the Israeli parliament. Though the main opposition party, Blue and White, also fell short, its leader, Benny Gantz, is forming a unity government that very likely won’t back Netanyahu as prime minister.

Here, Yehudah Mirsky, professor of Near Eastern and Judaic Studies and of the Schusterman Center for Israel Studies at Brandeis University, offers his analysis of the momentous political changes taking place in Israel: