How mRNA and adenovirus vaccines work

If you think of getting sick from disease and letting your immune system fight it off as “on the job training,” then vaccines are the equivalent of vocational-technical school for your immune system.

There are a lot of things you can learn “on the job”: sweeping up, running the register, locking up at night. But there are a lot of skills at work where learning on the job can be dangerous. If you are getting new brakes, you want to be sure your mechanic already knows how to install them.

Vaccines teach the immune system how to recognize diseases, so that when you are exposed to the real disease, your immune system can respond immediately. Ideally, you’ll never even know you were infected.

This allows their immune system to develop the cells and proteins it needs to fight off the pathogen when they come across the real disease.

There are several different ways this can work. We can find (or even make) close cousins of a pathogen. Something that doesn’t make us sick, but still looks enough like the pathogen to give us immunity to both. This is known as an attenuated vaccine. Some of the most successful vaccines are attenuated vaccines. Smallpox, measles, and chickenpox vaccines are all attenuated vaccines.

Another major approach is what’s called an inactivated vaccine; the flu shot is a good example. Here, instead of a close cousin, we use the pathogen itself. But we can’t just inject the pathogen, because that will make everyone sick. So, we boil it or do something that otherwise makes the pathogen harmless.

We then use the inactivated pathogen to show the immune system what the pathogen looks like. The immune system uses that to develop the tools it needs to protect you from the real pathogen.

Still another approach is to make just a few of the proteins from the pathogen in the lab and inject those. This is called a subunit vaccine. The HPV vaccine is a good example of this kind of vaccine.

Then there are vaccines that don’t involve the pathogen or its proteins directly but rather trick your cells into making the proteins. These involve injecting DNA or RNA packaged in different ways. Some use protective chemical shells—or even other viruses—to deliver the vaccine.

In either case, the DNA or RNA is delivered to the inside of your cells. This then gets your cells to make the pathogen proteins, and those proteins then induce your immune system to develop resistance to the relevant pathogen. So in a sense, your cells make the vaccine.

There are currently over 100 potential COVID-19 vaccines in some stage of testing around the world. Across all these potential vaccines people are trying every kind of vaccine technology.