What’s going on with the latest measles outbreak?

The most serious risk is to children who haven’t yet received all of their vaccines, and others who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons (for example, because their immune system is suppressed due to another illness). The more people start opting out, the broader the risk becomes.

We need most people in the population to be vaccinated in order to maintain our “herd immunity.” That’s our collective ability to protect ourselves from disease by stopping it from passing from person to person. The percentage needed to maintain herd immunity varies depending on how contagious the disease is.

Measles is highly contagious, so we lose herd immunity when about 5 percent of the population is unvaccinated. That’s not a lot! During the last measles outbreak, more than a quarter of the kindergartens in California fell short of the mark for herd immunity.