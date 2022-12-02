What the Respect for Marriage Act does and doesn’t do

The Act does a few important things.

First, it repeals the federal Defense of Marriage Act. That law was passed in 1996, and it prohibited the federal government from recognizing same-sex marriages that had been validly entered into under a state’s law. It also gave the green light to states to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages from other states.

Next, it prohibits states from refusing to recognize same-sex marriages that are validly entered into in a different state. It’s also important to note that it does the same for interracial marriage.

This law takes the federal government out of the business of deciding what marriages are valid by making a general rule that if a marriage was valid in the state it was entered into, the federal government will recognize it.

It also reiterates that faith-based organizations don’t have to participate in the celebration or solemnization of marriages if they don’t want to.