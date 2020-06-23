Why the Supreme Court ruling on sex is ‘one for the history books’

The Court relied upon three lines of authority where discrimination had been found where a characteristic beyond sex itself had been responsible for the employer’s decision, i.e.,

(a) discrimination against women who were mothers was found to be illegal when men who were fathers weren’t similarly treated;

(b) the requirement that women pay more into a pension fund deemed illegal even though as a group they live longer and;

(c) same-sex harassment deemed unlawful notwithstanding the fact that the statute doesn’t mention harassment and there was no evidence that anti-gay discrimination was an evil about which Congress was concerned.

Also important to the Court’s analysis is Justice O’Connor’s highly regarded and influential 1989 ruling prohibiting dress code and other standards imposed on one sex, i.e., wearing of pants by women and a preference for temperament for women not required of men.

This decision, outlawing sexual stereotypes in employment decision making led directly to appellate court rulings prohibiting employer stereotyping on the basis of appearance or behavior—and brought the judiciary to the water’s edge of sexual orientation.

Like other cases relied upon by Justice Gorsuch, the root cause of illegality was differential treatment. In the same sex harassment case, the man would have been treated differently if he was a woman.