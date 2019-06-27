How to fight LGBT health disparities

Our most recent work is on policies that permit the denial of services to people because they are LGBT. There are 14 states that have these types of policies, permitting everything from denying students the opportunity to participate in school groups because they are LGBT, to broadly permitting businesses to turn away customers who are LGBT, to permitting health care providers to turn away patients because they are LGBT.

We studied how mental health changed in three states that were among the first to pass policies permitting service denials to same-sex couples in 2015. We found that there was a 46 percent increase in mental distress among lesbian, gay, and bisexual people after states passed these policies, whereas there were not increases in mental distress among heterosexual people living in the same states or among lesbian, gay, or bisexual people living in neighboring states during the same time period.

We found that the change in mental distress did not depend on whether people were part of a same-sex couple, who might have experienced a direct service denial — the policies affected everyone who was lesbian, gay, and bisexual and could have been part of a same-sex couple.

This study was released a few weeks before the Supreme Court returned the Masterpiece Cakeshop decision, on the case of a cake baker who turned away a same-sex couple, to the Colorado Civil Rights Commission for reconsideration. The cake baker argued that the couple could seek a cake elsewhere. What our study suggests is that permitting cake bakers, businesses, or other individuals or institutions to turn away a group of people because of who they are has implications for the well being of the whole population for whom service denials are permitted. This is a key distinction from turning someone away because they request offensive content on a cake.

In prior work, we found that teen suicide attempts declined after states passed same-sex marriage policies, suggesting that policies guaranteeing equal rights may improve mental health.