What you should know about ‘breakthrough’ HIV drug

There are many ways to prevent HIV. Some of them are behavioral—these include reducing one’s number of sexual partners and using condoms during intercourse. We also have surgical interventions. Male circumcision, for example, can reduce HIV uptake. We know that treating sexually transmitted infections can also prevent HIV.

That said, people don’t always follow or accept these interventions. So, for little over a decade, we’ve leaned more into biomedical HIV prevention—this means using therapeutics to prevent infection. Some oral antiretrovial therapies for HIV are taken once a day and show good efficacy for preventing HIV infection as long as there’s correct adherence. However, people tend to struggle with having to take pills every day. They often start with good intent, and then adherence drops off over time.

So, while the pills are a great tool for biomedical HIV prevention, they have significant limitations in regard to adherence. There are also disparities in these pills’ availability driven by insurance status that hinders access for some of the most affected groups.

Then, in the past two or three years, a new injectable was approved. This intramuscular drug, given every two months, is called cabotegravir.

Researchers had become interested in long-acting injectables as a way to address the issues with poor adherence associated with oral therapies. The efficacy of injectables is much less dependent on people having to remember to take a pill every day. Clinics can support people with adherence—they can remind people when they have their next appointment and call them if they miss an appointment to make sure they stay on track. So, it wasn’t surprising when cabotegravir did better than the oral therapies.

Lenacapavir is a new drug that’s given subcutaneously [under the skin] every six months. Subcutaneous injections tend to be much easier to administer than intramuscular injections. This is also the longest-acting PrEP [pre-exposure prophylaxis] medication we have. Because it’s a first-in-class, we do not expect that anyone exposed to HIV will be resistant to lenacapavir since it hasn’t been widely used.