Website offers tips and tricks to fix a leaky bladder

The website emphasizes several principles: First, know your triggers, and determine if it’s a real urge to pee or an urge resulting from a conditioned behavior. For example, if you’ve been out for, let’s say four hours shopping, and you haven’t gone, and you get home and have the urge, that’s probably real. But if you emptied your bladder at the store just before coming home, and still get the urge on arriving home, that’s likely a conditioned response. And it can be quite strong, but unnecessary.

The second principle is to make use of a conscious body cue that uses the same muscles as Kegel exercises, to override that conditioned pattern and suppress the urge to pee. Take the shopping example. On the way home you can use a conscious body cue, light contractions of the pelvic floor, just a few, to signal the brain that it’s not time for the bladder to produce an urge sensation. This cueing translates into the brain telling the bladder to calm down, it’s not time to go. In this way, you suppress the unconscious overreaction to patterned anticipatory urge on arriving home.

Currently, we often ask women to do many repetitious Kegel exercises, but these exercises are isolated from a moment of leakage risk. Why not first try just one or two little pumps in that moment, because that may be all that’s needed. Let’s get women in the habit of grabbing that muscle at the right time. This technique is sometimes called “the Knack.” It’s not an acronym. It just means a simple body trick—like remembering to sit up straight when you catch yourself slouching.

A third principle is for women to grip that pelvic muscle, simultaneously, with a cough or sneeze, or when lifting something heavy—or anytime that intra-abdominal pressure increases and puts pressure on the bladder. This gives a mechanical support and closes the urethra so you don’t leak.

Finally, women must understand their own bladder patterning. Bladder patterning is strongly linked to beverage patterning. The only way to truly see your own bladder pattern is to keep a diary for a few days. The website gives examples of various patterns, so you can quickly compare those to yours and learn how to adjust yours to the most advantageous pattern for you.