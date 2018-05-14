What’s going on with that Kilauea volcano in Hawaii?

On Monday, April 30, the US Geological Survey (USGS) saw that earthquakes were migrating into this area and the ground was changing shape. Very precise GPS units measured the motion of the volcano to millimeter level accuracy and tilt meters measured how the ground was tilting. We can measure ground deformation from space with radar satellites as well.

Volcano forecasting like what we saw at Kilauea is real, but it’s not foolproof. We’re interested now in moving to more physics-based forecasting, in the way that weather forecasting has gone from being very empirically driven to very complex numerical calculations.

Empirical forecasts work very well in volcanoes that erupt frequently because you’re able to collect a lot of data and see patterns. Well, what do you do when you’re faced with a volcano that’s never erupted in historic time? Sometimes those are the most dangerous ones. You can try to draw analogies to other, similar kinds of volcanoes, but a physics-based approach would add to our ability to do forecasting.

We also want to understand better how these systems work. We know to some degree what causes explosive versus non-explosive eruptions, but what controls the time scales of how they evolve? We’d like to predict once an eruption has started, how long it will last.