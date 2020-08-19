Public health orders up intimate partner violence risks

Share this

The prevalence of intimate partner violence has been the hidden and often unspoken impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers report.

Many of the strategies critical to ensuring public health, such as lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, social isolation, and social distancing, have a profound impact on families experiencing intimate partner violence, also known as IPV, according to a new paper in Psychological Trauma: Theory, Research, Practice and Policy.

Anyone affected by abuse and needing support can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.

“In many instances of IPV, women are afraid to be alone with their abusive partners and experience a high degree of social isolation because they are afraid to tell their families and friends what is happening, out of both shame and fear that their abusive partner will hurt them, their children, or family members in retaliation for disclosure,” the authors write.

“In effect, the public health measures to protect people from COVID-19 are increasing the amount of time that women have to spend with their abusive partners at home, which raises their risk of injury exponentially,” they say.

The researchers are conducting a survey and will later lead focus groups to determine the seriousness of IPV locally in the New Orleans area.

While IPV has been a public health issue long before the pandemic, cases of reported IPV typically rise after disasters, says Reggie Ferreira, an associate professor of social work and director the Disaster Resilience Leadership Academy. His research focuses on the intersection of climate change, mental health, and resilience.

“This disaster, however, is different and is a slow onset crisis,” he says. “Due to associated stressors of COVID-19, such as financial strain and substance abuse, we can expect to see a significant increase in reported cases. The biggest concern is if the needed resources to mitigate and address this issue will be available.

The researchers want to better understand how a pandemic differs from other types of disasters in terms of disaster preparation and response, explore changes in IPV during this time period, and study whether COVID-19 pushed families into experiencing IPV for the first time.

They cite local crime statistics from April showing aggravated domestic assaults rising 37% on the year, while other violent crimes were down 25%.

Their own preliminary data appears to support that trend. Of 275 women surveyed, 59% reported an escalation of IPV among those who experienced it prior to the pandemic. In addition, 88% felt nervous and stressed in the past month and 95% expressed worry about the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.

“When completed, this research will provide critical information to policymakers about the impact of COVID-19 on relational stress and coping strategies for families experiencing IPV,” according to the paper.

“It might suggest that shelter-in-place strategies have differential impacts on families experiencing IPV. Indeed, such data would reinforce the anecdotal evidence that prompted the recent call of the United Nations for urgent action to combat the worldwide surge in domestic violence.”

The researchers were referring to a statement in April in which the UN urged all government to make the prevention of domestic violence against women a key part of national response plans for COVID-19, from declaring shelters as essential services to ensuring that judicial systems continue to prosecute abusers.

The researchers will hold focus groups in the coming months to explore impact of IPV on women and investigate their resilience.

“The end goal is to develop a response model to mitigate the impact of future events,” Ferreira says.

Source: Tulane University