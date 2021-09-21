This is really the most important question at the end of the day because if this is all temporary, then we can live with it and when it’s over, we can move on. I think the concern is that it will stick, and it’s very hard to tell whether it’s going to stick or not, because the way that inflation works, a lot of it is based on expectations. And it is sometimes a bit of a snowball that gets out of control, gathers momentum as it goes on.

Here is what might happen as prices go up. People want to pay for vacation, they want to buy a car, they want to buy appliances. They maybe want to buy some types of food, and they go and they see that they just have to spend more to get the things that they’re used to. So, what do you do if something like this happens to you? People go back to their employers and say, “Well, all these things are costing me more. So, I need a raise.”

And when this happens all over the economy, wages could be pushed up. Wages are pushed up, then employers who are also the producers and the service providers, they have to then raise prices more in order to afford the higher wages. This pushes prices higher, and it’s kind of like a circle. So, this is really the concern about inflation, that at some point people start expecting inflation and if they expect inflation, they behave in ways that make inflation persist. And that is the thing that we need to worry about and watch for.