How investors can avoid the ‘infatuation effect’

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Vanderbilt University

New research explains why we put money into a specific investment just because it’s the most familiar or stands out. It also points to a solution for making better investing choices.

“Everyday investors can often become overly attached to a particular stock or mutual fund, sometimes to their financial detriment,” says Steven Posavac, a professor of marketing at Vanderbilt University.

“We wanted to understand how internal factors such as top-of-mind awareness or external cues such as media attention can cause investors to become prematurely infatuated with a particular investment.”

3 experiments

The researchers conducted three experiments in which they primed participants to focus more on one investment choice than three others.

In the first, researchers gave participants summaries of four comparable mutual funds, randomly assigned them to rate one of them, and then asked them to choose one of the funds to invest in. Participants were much more likely to invest in the fund researchers assigned them to rate than any of the other three—indicating that investors could be subtly led to favor a particular option simply because it was more salient than others.

“Surprisingly, the effect was even a little bit stronger for those who indicated that they understood how investments worked.”

A subsequent experiment showed that this bias is particularly likely to occur when investors focus on the most salient option, and fail to consider other, potentially better, alternatives. The last experiment showed that this phenomenon could often lead people to choose objectively worse investments.

“We found that the infatuation effect persisted clearly across all three experiments, even when the salient option was worse than the others,” says Nicolas Bollen, a professor of finance. “Surprisingly, the effect was even a little bit stronger for those who indicated that they understood how investments worked.”

Getting past the infatuation effect

The researchers say that the key to overcoming this problem is to take a more comparative approach when choosing investments—for example by doing a side-by-side comparison of multiple investment options. Likewise, they say, this tendency can also be exploited to protect investors.

Benefits managers can, for example, highlight lower-cost, more reliable investments, like index funds, so employees are less likely to default to riskier or more costly options.

“Becoming mentally fixated on a particular investment is a very common trap, even among experienced investors,” says Posavac.

“Taking a step back and thinking about multiple options before deciding can go a long way toward making better choices.”

The research appears in the Journal of Economic Psychology. Additional coauthors are from Tulane University and the University of Utah.

Source: Vanderbilt University