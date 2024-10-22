How to cope with election stress and anxiety

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Michigan

How can you cope with election stress and anxiety? An expert has answers for you.

Endless streams of political commercials flooding TV screens. Spirited social media sparring between friends and families over candidates and key issues. Just a couple weeks remain until Election Day, and many people feel stressed.

But you can lower their election anxiety by refocusing your attention on other aspects of your life, says University of Michigan psychology professor David Dunning.

In this video and the Q&A below, Dunning digs into how you can handle election stress: