How much will your groceries cost this holiday season?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Michigan State University

David Ortega has answers for you about what to expect at the grocery store this holiday season.

Ortega is a food economist and the chair in food economics and policy in the agricultural, food, and resource economics department at Michigan State University,

With rising food prices continuing to affect working families the hardest, here, Ortega breaks down recent pricing trends and offers practical advice on how to stretch your dollar on holiday staples: