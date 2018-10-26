How horror movies turn fear into fun

It’s been called the paradox of horror—people seek out, for the sake of pleasure, an experience which they’d do everything they could to avoid in real life.

Horror is a particularly apt genre for generating the forms of curiosity and discovery that are part of narrative pleasure in general—but horror does it in very distinctive ways. Most forms of narrative pose questions that a viewer or reader wants to know the answers to. Something happens, and you wonder what the effect will be—or you see the effect and wonder what caused it. Suspense and detective genres certainly do this, and there are a lot of overlaps between suspense thrillers and horror films.

But horror film is particularly suited to generating curiosity and a sense of discovery because it usually involves the existence of a “monster”—some kind of being or supernatural element that defies our understanding of the world. We spend the first part of these films seeking to understand the nature of the threat. Our curiosity isn’t only about what’s happening, but also about what this thing is, how it works, and where it came from.

Once the nature of the monster has been determined, the second set of questions has to do with how the monster will be defeated. And there’s a whole new form of curiosity that goes along with that.