‘Holodeck’ project brings VR and augmented reality together

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University New York University

The Holodeck Project at New York University explores the future of technology and the infinite possibilities for future communication.

In Ken Perlin’s Future Reality Lab at the NYU’s Courant Institute, researchers are testing three-dimensional animation software called “ChalkTalk” that lets you draw in midair. A new virtual reality prototype called “The Cave” lets users go to the movies with friends—without ever leaving home.

“The Holodeck project itself aims to build an instrument that allows us to see further into the future just as you might, for example, build a telescope to allow you to see further into outer space,” explains Perlin, a professor of computer science. “The work in our lab is one part of that question.”

Source: New York University