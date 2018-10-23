VR New York gives future social workers a new way to train

Share this

A new virtual reality simulation of New York City is helping social work students practice in the virtual world before heading into the real thing.

“It’s convenient but it’s also a safe way to explore the area,” says Nikki Vega, a student at the New York University’s Silver School of Social Work.

Nicholas Lanzieri, a clinical assistant professor of social work at NYU, created the virtual training program and says he and his colleagues are researching the results and planning to expand the demos to other boroughs of NYC.

“I’m always excited about using different technologies to really tap into learning styles and help students acquire information in different ways,” Lanzieri says.

In this video, Vega checks out the new VR simulation that takes students through New York City’s Lower East Side to assess the environment and look for possible challenges for clients.

