How will holiday shopping be different this year?

Parul Jain, associate professor of professional practice, Rutgers Business School: Black Friday deals may be misleading (and have a massive time cost) and Cyber Monday deals may offer better value.

A general consensus is that comparison shopping is needed, with a complete check on internet prices. It would be helpful to reduce the budget and focus on reduced lists. Additionally, everyone should make lists and avoid costly items. Also, while name brands are popular, it is important to assess quality relative to price. Plus, some brand items may be cheaper because of offbeat colors.

Perhaps it would be more prudent to focus on the “holiday spirit” rather than “holiday shopping.” Some would suggest waiting for after-Christmas sales and delaying purchases until the price is right.