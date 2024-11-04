Eating healthy fats may protect you against cancer

Share this

University of Georgia

In addition to lowering your cholesterol, keeping your brain healthy, and improving mental health, new research suggests omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may help ward off a variety of cancers.

The study relied on data from more than 250,000 people and found that higher levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids were associated with a lower risk of developing cancer.

“Higher omega-3 and omega-6 levels were associated with lower rates of cancer,” says Yuchen Zhang, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health.

“These findings suggest that the average person should focus on getting more of these fatty acids in their diets.”

Participants with higher levels of omega-3s had lower rates of colon, stomach, and lung cancer, in addition to lower rates of other digestive tract cancers.

High omega-6 levels led to lower rates of 14 different cancers, including brain, malignant melanoma, bladder, and more.

The study relied on data from a United Kingdom-based study of over 250,000 people who were followed for more than a decade. Of those participants, almost 30,000 developed some form of cancer during the study period.

Some earlier research drew connections between levels of fatty acids and risk of developing cancer. However, no studies could conclusively determine whether omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids reduced cancer rates or increased the likelihood of surviving a cancer diagnosis.

Importantly, the benefits of high levels of fatty acids were not dependent on other risk factors like BMI, alcohol use, or physical activity.

Known as “healthy fats,” omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are essential for human health. They’re present in fatty fish, nuts, and even some plant oils such as canola oil.

But most Americans probably aren’t eating enough of these foods to reach the recommended amounts.

That’s why many individuals turn to fish oil supplements. They’re one of the most popular dietary pills on the market and for good reason.

Previous studies suggest omega-3 supplements can reduce the risk of developing high cholesterol and lower the risk of heart disease.

But the decision to take the popular fish oil pills isn’t one-size-fits-all.

In the present study, for example, the researchers found that high omega-3 levels could be associated with a slightly higher risk of prostate cancer.

“For women, it’s an easy decision: Eat more omega-3,” says Kaixiong Ye, corresponding author of the study and an associate professor at the University of Georgia.

The researchers also saw a stronger beneficial effect of omega-6 in younger participants, particularly women.

The study appears in the International Journal of Cancer.

Source: University of Georgia