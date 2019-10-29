Halloween candy doesn’t have to be scary for your teeth

Everyone should enjoy Halloween! The best time to eat Halloween candy is with meals or right after mealtime. Remember: they are called treats for a reason—snacking on them throughout the day is not recommended and will increase the risk for cavities.

For the sake of cavities, frequency is worse than quantity. Each time we indulge, the sugar combines with the plaque, and an acid is formed. This acid, when repeatedly exposed to the surface of the teeth, over time, is what dissolves the enamel and creates cavities in the teeth.

Make sure you keep brushing your teeth twice a day, use a toothpaste with fluoride—and floss and brush your teeth after the sweets.