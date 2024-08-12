Gummy vitamins can be a problem for your teeth

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Tufts University

Gummy supplements can create a sticky situation for your oral health, experts warn.

Whether in the grocery aisle, at the pharmacy, or at a dispensary, little gummy treats containing vitamins, supplements, or THC have become ubiquitous.

But do the benefits of gummies (and closely-related chewies) outweigh the risks they can pose to oral health?

Here, Aikaterini Papathanasiou, professor and chair at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine’s Comprehensive Care Department, and Cheen Loo, professor and chair of Pediatric Dentistry at TUSDM offer some advice: