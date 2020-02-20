Book: Benefits from greenways are totally worth the cost

Share this

Greenways would be a huge benefit to both the environment and human health, a new book argues.

There’s a lot of talk about the need for greenways—land set aside for trails for biking and walking, as well as environmental protection—but besides being attractive, nice areas to take a jog, what do these spaces bring to communities? Do their benefits outweigh the financial cost, physical labor, and political will to build them?

Charles A. Flink, a professor of practice in landscape architecture at North Carolina State University, is the author of The Greenway Imperative: Connecting Communities and Landscapes for a Sustainable Future (University Press of Florida, 2020). The book outlines the many benefits of greenways, from fighting pollution to boosting business. It also breaks down their cost and value to communities.

Here, Flink explains what greenways are, why they’re important, and their potential in developing cities and communities: