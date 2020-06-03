What is a ‘good death’ during COVID-19?

Share this

You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Rutgers University

There are ways we can prepare for the possibility of a family member or loved one dying during the COVID-19 pandemic, two experts argue.

During the COVID-19 public health care crisis, thousands of people are dying in hospitals without loved-ones due to health concerns around the virus.

Elissa Kozlov, a clinical psychologist and instructor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, and Johanna Schoen, associate chair of the history department, have tips for making sure that family member and loved ones have a “good death” during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Here, they discuss death, dying, and end-of-life care during the global pandemic: