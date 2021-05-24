Sour milk mirrors how veins of gold form

Our findings solve the paradox of “ultrahigh-grade” or “bonanza” gold formation, which has frustrated scientists for over a century. The paradox of bonanza gold deposits is that there is simply not enough time for them to form, they should not exist, but they do!

As the concentration of gold in hot water is very low, very large volumes of fluid need to flow through the cracks in the Earth’s crust to deposit mineable concentrations of gold. This process would require millions of years to fill a single centimeter wide crack with gold, whereas these cracks typically seal in days, months, or years.

Using a powerful electron microscope to observe particles in thin slices of rock, we discovered that bonanza gold deposits form from a fluid much like milk.

Milk consists of little butterfat particles that are suspended in water because they repel each other, like the negative ends of two magnets. When the milk goes sour the surface charge breaks down, and the particles clump together to form a jelly.

It is the same with gold colloids, which consist of charged nanoparticles of gold which repel each other, but when the charge breaks down, they “flocculate” to form a jelly. This jelly gets trapped in the cracks of rocks to form the ultra-high-grade gold veins. The gold colloids are distinctively red and can be made in the lab, whereas solutions of dissolved gold are colorless.