You can chill out about the giant whip scorpion

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Florida

The giant whip scorpion has been turning up in the news lately—and getting some undeserved bad press—according to an expert.

Although the arachnid can spray acid when bothered, concerns over its potential to harm people, pets, and the environment are misplaced, says William Kern, an associate professor in the department of entomology and nematology at University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.

In a recent online article, Kern and a coauthor offer a closer look at the giant whip scorpion. In addition, Kern offers the following seven pieces of information about the creature: